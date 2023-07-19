Streamr (DATA) Price Reaches $0.0259 on Major Exchanges

Streamr (DATA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $24.59 million and $739,912.25 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streamr has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,014,851,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,322,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

