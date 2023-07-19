Sui 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $213.62 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Sui has a market cap of $469.00 million and approximately $213.62 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sui has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,546,806 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 654,546,805.8461539 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.74755072 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $362,704,997.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

