Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Trading 8.3% Higher

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.65. 4,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 3,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Summer Energy Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

