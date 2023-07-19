Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW) Short Interest Update

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the June 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swiftmerge Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $37,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $243,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $25,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $122,000.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Trading Down 10.6 %

NASDAQ IVCPW traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,254. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

