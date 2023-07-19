Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.87.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.07. 2,103,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,616. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 47.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

