Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,559 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.35. 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,186. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.