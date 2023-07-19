Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $18,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after buying an additional 20,338,242 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,983,000 after buying an additional 1,214,567 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 76,795.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,725,000 after buying an additional 311,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,104,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.59. 14,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,942. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $262.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.36.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

