Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Trading Down 2.3%

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.14 and last traded at $42.35. Approximately 229,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,143,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Tapestry Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile



Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.