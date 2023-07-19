Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.08 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.
