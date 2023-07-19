TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Cap of $163.47 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $163.47 million and approximately $29.20 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 37% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,796,637,648 coins and its circulating supply is 9,791,630,860 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

