Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 11,103 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

MSI opened at $290.71 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.76 and a 1-year high of $299.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

