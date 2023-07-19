The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Down 15.5% in June

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,836 shares of company stock valued at $77,005,488 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Hershey by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hershey by 50.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,684. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.86 and its 200 day moving average is $248.04. Hershey has a 1-year low of $211.49 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.89.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

