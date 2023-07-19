The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.87

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and traded as high as $9.31. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 7,863 shares trading hands.

The New Germany Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.0136 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of The New Germany Fund

About The New Germany Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in The New Germany Fund during the first quarter valued at $231,000.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

