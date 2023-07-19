The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

Insider Activity

Southern Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

