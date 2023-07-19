The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in June

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 3,506,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24,200.0 days.
The Star Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Shares of EHGRF remained flat at $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.
The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile
