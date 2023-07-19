The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in June

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 3,506,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24,200.0 days.

The Star Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of EHGRF remained flat at $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

Get The Star Entertainment Group alerts:

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.