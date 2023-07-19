The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,612 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.78. 361,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

