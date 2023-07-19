The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WMB shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.