Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Up to $9.65

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $9.97. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 7,910 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $564.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 1,803.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $26,145.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 367,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,356.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,756 shares of company stock valued at $93,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after buying an additional 648,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

