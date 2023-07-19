Theta Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.83 Million (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Theta Network coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002575 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Network has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Theta Network has a market cap of $772.48 million and approximately $16.83 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Theta Network Profile

Theta Network’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.