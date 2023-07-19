Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Shares Up 0.5%

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.37. 3,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.56.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.
The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.
