Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.57

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.
