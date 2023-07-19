Tintra (LON:TNT) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Tintra PLC (LON:TNT – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.50 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 102.30 ($1.34). Approximately 69,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 79,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

Tintra Trading Down 24.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.11. The company has a market capitalization of £12.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2,577.77 and a beta of 0.46.

About Tintra

(Get Free Report)

Tintra PLC focuses on developing banking infrastructure and technology solutions. It provides administrative operating, lottery, payment processing, foreign exchange, and payment intermediary services, as well as holds software licenses. The company also offers software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tintra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tintra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.