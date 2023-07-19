TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at UBS Group

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $39.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TPG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. 155,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,381. TPG has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $265.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TPG will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in TPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

