Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vroom Call Options (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 18,931 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 326% compared to the average volume of 4,448 call options.

Vroom Stock Performance

VRM stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. 28,814,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,437. Vroom has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 74.00% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vroom

About Vroom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vroom by 97.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles. The company operates through three segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing segments. It also offers digital retailing services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry; and vehicle financing solutions.

