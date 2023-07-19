Truadvice LLC Buys New Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

