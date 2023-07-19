Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.26. 189,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,065,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,899,000 after acquiring an additional 57,855 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,116 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,734,000 after purchasing an additional 325,354 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,710,000 after buying an additional 882,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Trupanion by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,279,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

