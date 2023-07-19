Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.59

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and traded as high as $61.00. Truxton shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 530 shares changing hands.

Truxton Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $174.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $64.43.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

