Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.05

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.43. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 200,749 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $426.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $776.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.00 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein acquired 75,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 292,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,354.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,842,000 after buying an additional 260,354 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after buying an additional 69,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,773,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 136,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,425,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 475,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 199,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

See Also

