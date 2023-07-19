Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.92.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $65.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $98.67.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

