Udine Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,302 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Splunk accounts for about 2.3% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Splunk Trading Up 0.2 %

Splunk stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $109.55. 329,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,026. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

