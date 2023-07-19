Unionview LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Unionview LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Insider Activity

Oracle Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.41. 1,631,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,597,158. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

