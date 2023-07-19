United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

