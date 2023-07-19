Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of UUU opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a PE ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.95.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%.
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
