Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.01

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 10763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLEEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Valeo alerts:

Valeo Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.