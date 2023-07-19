Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.20% from the stock’s previous close.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $117.47. 1,154,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 69.8% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 43,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

