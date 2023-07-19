Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 62,091 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.56% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $113,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
VGSH remained flat at $57.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 722,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,866. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
