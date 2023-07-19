Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 44,197 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,197 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 2.60% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $21,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 413.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after buying an additional 782,044 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,534,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,016,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,444,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 493,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 390,230 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBMF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 64,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,495. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $731.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

