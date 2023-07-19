Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,960. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

