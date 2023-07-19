Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $13,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.45. 809,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

