Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.46. The company had a trading volume of 567,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average of $100.36. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.64.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

