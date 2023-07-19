Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,188 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $51,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 205,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.35. 1,624,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,610. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.36.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

