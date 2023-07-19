Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after acquiring an additional 125,349 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 104,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.38. 260,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

