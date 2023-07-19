Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Lincoln National Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,819,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.2% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.44% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $150,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,206,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,394,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.76. 1,102,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,693. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

