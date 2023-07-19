Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,225 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 9.5% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $65,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,935,494. The stock has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

