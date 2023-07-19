Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Lifted by Parker Financial LLC

Parker Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,646. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

