Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Boosted by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after buying an additional 888,046 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after buying an additional 759,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after acquiring an additional 375,672 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $206.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

