Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,812,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,644. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.