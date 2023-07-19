Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Lowered by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $151,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $72.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,201. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

