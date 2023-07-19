Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,306,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $227.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $227.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

