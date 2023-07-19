Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0126

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $31.14 million and approximately $364,457.38 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030702 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,476,802,431 coins and its circulating supply is 2,476,802,430 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

